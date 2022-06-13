Fox News is struggling to downplay the Jan. 6 hearings: media analyst

During a segment on CNN this Monday, anchor Victor Blackwell wondered if the Jan. 6 committee's mentioning of Rudy Giuliani's alleged drunken state on election night, as well as Ivanka Trump's alleged ambivalence about her father's voter fraud claims, are just attempts by the committee to get under Donald Trump's skin with testimony that doesn't really bolster their case from a legal perspective.

According to CNN Media Analyst Bill Carter, the committee is using the testimony to prepare for future witnesses, and they "know it's under Trump's skin" and are going after Trump with "guns blazing."

"Part of it is, I think, a strategy to get under Trump's skin," Carter said.

Carter was then asked about Fox News, who despite airing the committee second hearing, tried to play down the hearing as "not much new here."

"I think they're trying to still dismiss it, but it's getting harder," Carter said.

"And I think they recognize it's getting harder" because Fox viewers are seeing that "it's all Trump's people who are talking this way -- it's not Democrats, it's not the hard left going after him, it's his own people, and it's very hard for them to deflect that. And they may say, 'Oh, well this has been out there," ... But it hasn't been out there in their end. They haven't been covering it."

Watch the segment below or at this link.