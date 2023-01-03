'Jan. 6 is a dangerous idea': GOP senator battled with Trump lawyer in run-up to contesting the election results
Senator Mike Lee speaking with supporters of President of the United States Donald Trump at a "Make America Great Again" campaign rally in 2020. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

In a review of the late document dump from the House select committee that investigated the Jan. 6 insurrection, Politico noted an exchange between Sen. Mike Lee and one of Donald Trump's lawyers where the Utah Republican protested the idea of trying to block the certification of President Joe Biden's win without some shred of evidence.

As the report notes, Lee and attorney Cleta Mitchell were discussing strategy with the GOP lawmaker proposing having GOP-led hearings instead of creating chaos on Jan 6.

During that exchange, Lee told the then-attorney for the now-former president, "Jan. 6 is a dangerous idea. Not just for the republic itself, but also for the president.”

According to Politico, "Lee lamented that no court or state authority had backed Trump’s effort, so he didn’t view Congress as an appropriate backstop," writing to Mitchell, "I had somehow thought you and I agreed that we’d need something like a judgment from a court of competent jurisdiction or a decision by a state legislature.”

“That was back when I believed we would get a day in court,” the attorney claimed.

"The two discussed a strategy to have friendly GOP senators hold election-related public hearings. Lee initially said he viewed it as a way to put an end to Jan. 6 challenges altogether — give Trump and his supporters a venue to air their frustrations without lodging actual election challenges. But Mitchell said she viewed the hearings as a prelude to the Jan. 6 challenges," Politico is reporting.

RELATED: Scene of the crime: Was there a conspiracy to keep Cassidy Hutchinson silent?

The report also notes that Lee suggested Senate colleagues Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Ron Johnson (R-WI) lead the charge on hold hearings to make Trump's case, and that Mitchell dismissed Johnson as a "loose cannon.”

You can read more here.

2020 Election SmartNews