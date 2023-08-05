Jan. 6 investigator tells story about why he thinks Trump isn't 'capable of admitting guilt'

It would be "in the best interest of justice" for Trump to take a deal and avoid the spectacle of a trial, but he probably can't do that, according to Timothy Heaphy, the former lead investigator for the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on Congress and the attempt to overturn the 2020 election.
Timothy Heaphy appeared on MSNBC's Alex Witt Reports on Saturday, and was asked about a potential "offramp" Jack Smith could offer Trump to avoid the former president being convicted in front of the nation. Heaphy said he couldn't see that happening, and offered a story as to why:
"Very hard to imagine that happening because that would require an admission of fault which ... I don't know if the president is capable of. We heard a really interesting story from general Milley during our investigation in which he recounted a conversation he had with president trump after he, Milley, issued this letter to the joint force apologizing that he was present for that St. John's church bible incident. The president asked him, why did you issued that letter, it's a sign of weakness when you apologize. Milley said no sir, it's a sign of strength when you admit your mistakes. He said, the president looked at him incomprehensibly."
IN OTHER NEWS: Trump lawyers have many potential conflicts and Jack Smith is noticing: report
Heaphy continued:
"I just don't know that the presidents capable of admitting guilt. That is what an off ramp would require, some sort of guilty plea or some sort of admission. I agree, it would certainly be in the interest of justice for there to be some sort of resolution but if that depends upon and admission of guilt, I can't imagine it happening."