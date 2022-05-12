CNN analyst pinpoints one subpoenaed Republican who might spill the beans: 'He is clearly angry at Trump'
Rep. Mo Brooks. (Gage Skidmore)

During a segment on CNN this Thursday, the panel discussed the day's news regarding the Jan. 6 committee's subpoenas of five House Republicans. According to CNN chief political analyst Gloria Borger, one of the lawmakers subpoenaed, Alabama GOP Rep. Mo Brooks, "might actually be willing to testify."

According to Borger, Brooks spoke at the infamous "Stop the Steal" rally on Jan. 6 that preceded the riot, only to later be passed over by former President Donald Trump for an endorsement in his reelection race.

Borger also pointed out that Brooks has already publicly revealed that Trump asked him to help "rescind" the 2020 election.

"If he's already said it publicly, why not say it to the committee?" Borger said.

The subpoenas were issued after the five, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and representatives Scott Perry, Jim Jordan, Andy Biggs, and Mo Brooks, declined to appear voluntarily to testify privately before the special committee investigating the January 6, 2021 attack.

"The Select Committee has learned that several of our colleagues have information relevant to our investigation into the attack on January 6th and the events leading up to it," said committee chairman Bennie Thompson.

The committee is probing whether Trump, his staff and advisors knowingly encouraged or helped organize the attack on the seat of Congress by hundreds of the former president's supporters to stop Joe Biden being certified as winner of the November 2020 election.

Claiming without evidence that Biden won through massive fraud, Trump had urged his supporters to halt the certification on January 6, which was being led by then vice president Mike Pence.

The violence left five people dead, scores of police injured, sent Pence into hiding and succeeded in halting the joint session of Congress and delaying certification for several hours until peace was restored.

The committee, which is controlled by Democrats, said McCarthy was in contact with Trump before, during and after the attack, which has been branded an "insurrection" and an "attempted coup."

The other four also allegedly had involvement with Trump and the events running up to January 6 and the false claims that Trump won the election, according to the committee.

The committee is planning to hold public hearings on its findings beginning next month.

"We urge our colleagues to comply with the law, do their patriotic duty, and cooperate with our investigation as hundreds of other witnesses have done," Thompson said.

Watch the video below or at this link.

CNN 05 12 2022 14 07 00 www.youtube.com

With additional reporting by AFP

