Watch: Never-before-seen video from Proud Boys documentary maker shows scenes of Trump-inspired violence

On the day that the House Select Committee convenes the first of six nationally televised hearings on the Jan 6th Capitol riot that sent lawmakers from both sides of the aisle fleeing for their lives, ABC News shared stunning new footage of the day of the insurrection taken by documentarian Nick Quested.

Quested, who was allowed to embed with the far-right Proud Boys, is expected to be a featured witness on Thursday night where he will reportedly describe what he saw behind the scenes as the riot developed following Donald Trump's appearance at the "Stop the Steal" rally close to the Capitol building.

According to ABC's new report, "Quested's material shows some of the most infamous Capitol rioters in the hours before they appeared in the halls of Congress, including Jacob Chansley, the 'QAnon Shaman' later sentenced to more than three years in prison for his role in the attack."

In one clip, a Trump supporter can be seen predicting, "I am not allowed to say what's going to happen today because everyone's just gonna have to watch for themselves. But it's gonna happen. Something's gonna happen one way or another."

ABC adds, "Quested captured the moment just before 1 p.m. when protesters overpowered Capitol Police officers at the outer perimeter of the complex, turning over a series of bicycle racks and rushing closer to the Capitol building," adding, "Inside the swarming crowd at the base of the Capitol, he witnessed police officers frantically pushing rioters backward as their perimeter crumpled, and Trump supporters swinging from scaffolding, using flags as weapons and crowd surfing closer to the violence at the Capitol's west entrance."

You can watch the video below or at this link.



