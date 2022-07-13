Former Oath Keeper Van Tatenhove explores group's 'military mindset' ready for 'civil war'

Appearing on CNN" " New Day" on Wednesday morning, former Oath Keeper spokesperson Jason Van Tatenhove elaborated on his testimony before the House select committee investigating the Jan 6th insurrection and talked about the "civil war" his former colleagues would like to see in the U.S.
On Tuesday the former rightwing militia member said of Donald Trump and Oath Keepers head Stewart Rhodes, "The president was communicating, whether directly or indirectly, messaging that gave him the nod,” about the Capitol riot.
That led to an interesting exchange with CNN's Brianna Keilar during the Wednesday morning interview with Van Tatenhove's attorney also in attendance.
"I do want to ask you, you talked there about this prospect of Trump whipping up his supporters into a civil war and you also talked during your testimony about the oath keepers and how they're prepping for a new civil war," host Keillar began. "What would that look like? What do the Oath Keepers prep for?"
RELATED: Exclusive: Oath Keepers chief Stewart Rhodes' son explains why he left 'daddy Trump' — and the 'far-right' cult
"Well, you know, military training has always been a part of it, it's always encouraged," he replied. "Weapons -- carrying of weapons, it was a military mindset, it was very much trying to create this narrative that they were this paramilitary organization amongst the members."
"But specifically, I mean, what would a civil war look like in their minds?" she pressed.
"Well, you know, I don't know how far they've gotten into the end game thoughts on that, but i think what we saw on January 6 is certainly very much how it would look to start out because i think we came very, very close to having a civil war kick off on January 6th," he explained.
CNN 07 13 2022 08 01 39 youtu.be