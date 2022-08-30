The phony Trump electors in Michigan inspired a group in NYC to attack the Capitol on Jan. 6: court records show

Recently posted court records suggest that the fake electors in Michigan helped motivate a group of people in Brooklyn to travel to Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6 and join the Capitol attack.

Legal analyst Marcy Wheeler posted the screen captures of the court documents related to Francis Connor, Antonio Ferrigno Jr. and Anton Lunyk.

"I just heard on the radio someone from Georgia said they have 400k mail in votes to go through," Ferrigno says at one point.

Connor claimed that "BLM terrorists have surrounded Police." He then made a comment that in Detroit poll workers were clapping and cheering every time Republican attorneys and observers are removed while they count absentee ballots.

IN OTHER NEWS: 'Neighbor from hell': Trump fan terrorizes local woman by hanging mutilated dolls and pro-gun posters on his fence

Lunyk cited Alex Jones, saying that there would be a convoy to Washington, D.C.

"We gotta f*ckin' go this weekend," he said.

"This is the modus operandi of the Democrats," said Ferrigno. "Their fears were always ultimately about Trump's success, not a virus. And they want us to trust them?"

He went on to suggest eliminating the Democratic Party after the results were finalized.

WATCH: 'Let's do it': Steve Bannon plots for 'new election' to reinstate Trump 'this week'

Connor sent the others a note to follow the blog Gateway Pundit, which frequently reports fake news. He cited the "MAJOR MARCH FOR TRUMP Planned on Saturday November 14."

Ahead of the Jan. 6 attack, Lunyk said: "So, the first rally I went to was organized by Alex Jones, basically trump (sic) and his administration literally call Alex Jones to consult on what he should do next, that really was basically a call to awareness and take a stand and show the rest of the country how much love this man gets and that we have Strength (sic) in numbers."

After the Jan. 6 attack on Jan. 12, 2021, Lunyk said that he saw on the news that they were going after people in the Capitol and searching social media profiles.

"They can suck me c*ck. I WAS IN THE CAPITOL INSTAGRAM," said Connor in all caps. "COME GET ME. I'll do time for Donald."

As Wheeler observed, it appears there is no regret.

Read the full thread here.

NOW WATCH: Team Trump's special master request 'all but moot' after DOJ reveals it reviewed seized documents