Former Attorney General Bill Barr testified to the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on Congress that he had to investigate election fraud allegations earlier than normal to prove that there really was no fraud.

Former President Donald Trump repeatedly claimed that there was election fraud. Rudy Giuliani, who was serving as Trump's lawyer at the time, sought trials to shut down the elections based on false claims of fraud that the courts in over 60 cases found couldn't be validated, verified, or weren't unlawful at all.

Under normal circumstances, normal election complaints would work their way through the court system before being elevated to the federal level. Barr said he was scared to do that.

"I felt the responsible thing to do was to be in a position to have a view as to, whether or not, there was fraud," Barr testified under oath. "Frankly, the fact I put myself into the position that we had looked at this and didn't think there was fraud was really important to moving things forward. I shudder to think what the situation would have been, if the position of the department, were not looking at the snow after [Joe] Biden is office after if we would've at a transition at all."

