Former Trump official complains that feds put Jeffrey Clark 'in the streets in his pajamas' during raid
(Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)

A former Trump administration official complained about the FBI raid of a former Justice Department official who is implicated in Donald Trump's plot to overturn his election loss.

Russ Vought, the president of the Center for Renewing America and former director of the Office of Management and Budget, called the raid a civil rights violation against Jeffrey Clark, who had offered to take over as attorney general to help Trump cast doubt on his election loss.

"The new era of criminalizing politics is worsening in the US," Vought tweeted. "Yesterday more than a dozen DOJ law enforcement officials searched Jeff Clark’s house in a pre dawn raid, put him in the streets in his pjs, and took his electronic devices."

IN OTHER NEWS: A growing number of Republicans want to 'push Trump off a cliff': Bob Woodward

The House select committee has heard testimony that other Justice Department officials threatened to resign in protest if Clark took over as attorney general, and Thursday's public hearing will focus on Trump's pressure campaign against his own Justice Depertment.

"All because Jeff saw fit to investigate voter fraud," Vought wrote. "This is not America, folks. The weaponization of govt must end. Let me be very clear. We stand by Jeff and so must all patriots in this country."

SmartNews