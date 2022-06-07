'There was a plan': NYT's Haberman says goal of Jan. 6 hearings will be 'proving a conspiracy'
On CNN Tuesday, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman broke down the likely strategy that will be employed by members of the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol during the upcoming public hearings.

Specifically, Haberman said, they will be focusing on the "conspiracy" behind the plan set up by allies of former President Donald Trump.

"The idea here is to show that this wasn't just a spontaneous combustion, but a plan all along by people who plotted prior to January 6th to do whatever it took to make sure that the electors were not certified on that day," said reporter Abby Phillip.

"What do you think about that?" anchor John Berman asked Haberman. "Why do you think the committee may be leading with this area?"

"I think Abby is right," said Haberman. "We heard Liz Cheney say there was a conspiracy. I think the House members who were involved in the select committee believe they're going to be able to show that, that starts with showing the people who rushed the Capitol, who mobbed the building, some of whom were talking about hanging the vice president, that there was a plan, that this wasn't just a spontaneous uprising of people who happened to be of like minds. That has been missing in a lot of investigations of Donald Trump over several years, is proving a conspiracy, and I think that that is a key goal in what you're seeing here."

Republicans are reportedly already plotting how to counterprogram the hearings with their own narrative, with Trump himself considering a public appearance to pre-empt the proceedings.

