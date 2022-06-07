Marco Rubio flattened by Morning Joe over latest attempt to 'distract' from Jan 6th hearings

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) found himself under withering criticism from MSNBC "Morning Joe" host Joe Scarborough on Tuesday for trying to run interference for Donald Trump as the Jan. 6th Committee prepares to take their case to the public on Thursday.

Before getting to the news of the day, host Scarborough pointed out that the Florida Republican was complaining on Twitter that the House select committee holding the hearings hired a veteran TV news executive to help them prepare a multi-media presentation that will be aired in primetime on Thursday.

Rubio raged at the Capitol insurrection investigators, writing, "Instead of focusing on $5 gas,6000 illegal immigrants a day, record fentanyl deaths, or the violent criminals terrorizing America democrats use taxpayer money on a TV producer for the prime time political infomercial from the Jan 6th circus."

According to Scarborough, that tweet fits a pattern of Rubio who refuses to address problems plaguing the country -- from the Jan 6th insurrection to the mass shootings in schools -- because he wants to change the subject in the belief that Americans will follow along because they are "stupid."

"You have Republicans like Marco tweeting and saying, 'Oh, it's going to be a circus because there's going to be a TV producer involved,'" the MSNBC host sneered. "These Republicans, instead of doing what they took an oath to do, which is to protect and defend the constitution of the United States, they're just trying to distract."

"You know, with Marco, you have little children that are gunned down and bleed out, just horrible massacre, much like what happened right up the road from Marco in his state, Parkland," Scarborough continued. "What does he do? He tweets out attacks of the NBA -- really? And now we have this committee investigation coming up which, again, if you really love America, if you believe in American democracy, if you're a patriot, you want to know what happened on January 6th. You want to know what happened inside the White House. But what's he doing? He is tweeting, attacking a guy who is a former TV producer. Again, it's always, what did we say about gun policy? It's always, let's change the debate."

"Like I said yesterday," he recalled. "They think Americans are stupid. They think their supporters are idiots and can be so easily distracted from the truth."

