Jan. 6 committee starts 'cooperating extensively' with special counsel Jack Smith: report
Donald Trump (Photo by Mandel Ngan for AFP)

The House Select Committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riots held its final hearing on Monday, but the committee's work appears to be far from finished.

As reported by Punchbowl News, the committee has begun cooperating "extensively" with the United States Department of Justice after wrapping up the first phase of its work, including sending information to recently appointed special counsel Jack Smith.

"Starting last week, the select committee began sending Smith’s team documents and transcripts," the publication writes. "Much of the production from the Jan. 6 committee is in relation to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and John Eastman, the Trump lawyer at the center of the 'fake elector' scheme."

The committee on Monday made four criminal referrals for former President Donald Trump on charges ranging from obstructing an official proceeding, to conspiracy to defraud the government, to making knowingly and willfully materially false statements to the federal government, and to inciting or assisting an insurrection.

READ MORE: Trump goes on hours-long rant attacking FBI after J6 Committee criminal charges – claims he won and admits he lost

It is unclear, however, whether Smith's office will pursue any of the four charges laid out by the committee, although his request for documentation suggests he believes it has at least uncovered relevant evidence for his probe.

In addition to Trump, attorneys John Eastman, Rudy Giuliani, and Jeffrey Clark could also face potential legal exposure because of the committee's work.

SmartNews