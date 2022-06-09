First Jan 6 hearing will focus on far-right extremist groups — complete with 'a whole lot' of new footage: report

On Thursday, ahead of the first public hearings by the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, The Washington Post reported that the committee will begin by focusing on the activities of far-right extremist groups that helped organize the attack — complete with never-before-seen footage.

"Committee Chairman Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.) and Vice Chairwoman Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) will lead the evening’s presentation, which will feature live testimony from Caroline Edwards, a U.S. Capitol Police officer who was seriously injured as pro-Trump rioters and members of far-right extremist groups forced their way into the building," reported Jacqueline Alemany. "Nick Quested, a British filmmaker who embedded with and documented the activities of one of those extremist groups, the Proud Boys, will also testify."

"'We will remind people what happened on that day and we will bring the American people back to the reality of that violence,' a committee aide told reporters on Wednesday," said the report. "The aide — who, like others, spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly — said the hearing would feature 'a whole lot of new material — unseen material' including video and audio obtained during the investigation."

According to the report, the hearings are intended to recontextualize the events of January 6 with new information about how Trump and his supporters planned to disrupt the transfer of power over the months that preceded.

READ MORE: Trump losing 'turf war' with Nikki Haley as his handpicked candidate falters: report

Republicans are planning to try to paint the entire committee as illegitimate during the hearings, and Trump himself may make a public appearance.