These are the burning questions the Jan. 6 Committee needs to answer: CNN's Elie Honig
The House Select Committee investigating the January 6th Capitol riots is having its first public hearing on Thursday night, and CNN legal analyst Elie Honig broke down the burning questions that it still needs to answer.

Speaking with host John Berman, Honig laid out the answers the committee will need to provide.

"So issue number one, those 187 minutes, what was happening in the White House between 1:10 p.m., when... the building around the Capitol was breached and 4:17 p.m. when Donald Trump finally issued a statement," he began. "What was he doing?"

Honig also thinks that the committee will have to answer questions about any contacts between the Trump White House and the extremist groups who were willing to wage a violent insurrection on his behalf.

"Are there any connections between the Oath Keepers and the Proud Boys and the White House or other officials?" he asked. "We know that the leaders of those two groups have been indicted by the U.S. Justice Department for seditious conspiracy. Now, is there any link to anyone in power? We don't know the answer to that. We do know that Roger Stone, long time adviser to the president, has long-standing connections with the Proud Boys."

Honig also said the committee needed to outline whether any of Trump's allies in Congress had foreknowledge of the planned attack or even whether they provided material support to it through reconnaissance tours. He also said that we need to know how much officials in Trump's White House knew about the threat of violence on January 6th.

