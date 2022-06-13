Fox News contributor says Trump was 'at odds with reality' as he 'lit the match' of the Capitol riots

Although Fox News refused to air the first primetime hearing of the House Select Committee investigating the January 6th Capitol riots, it did air Monday's daytime hearing live.

During the committee's first recess of the day, contributor Marie Harf spoke bluntly about the role former President Donald Trump played in inciting the mob that stormed the Capitol in an attempt to block the certification of the 2020 election.

"This morning paints a picture of a president who is hearing from all his top advisers -- not all, many of his top advisers, the 'normal team,' as Bill Stepien called them -- that his claims were outrageous," she said. "They were B.S. They were not based in any fact. And yet he went out to his supporters and told them they were true, encouraged them, lit this match."

She then accused Trump of giving his supporters "false hope" that "culminated in what we saw on January 6" when Trump supporters illegally broke into the Capitol building and sent lawmakers fleeing for their lives.

"We saw a portrait of a president today who was increasingly at odds with reality," she said. "And that's according to his own advisers, including people like Bill Barr!"

