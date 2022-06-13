The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on Congress held its second public hearing and repeatedly detailed that people close to President Donald Trump told him that there was no widespread fraud in the 2020 election. Still, Trump maintained that there was something afoot and proceeded to assemble a team of people who would agree with him.

After the first panel of witnesses, the committee took a break in which CNN special correspondent Jamie Gangel explained, "there's something else going on here though. This was a huge win for the committee and Donald Trump's head is exploding right now because all of those people are inner circle. From his children to his lawyers to his campaign director. Bill Barr was the star witness."

She went on to cite some of the key phrases that Barr used to talk about Trump and his conspiracy theories, such as: "Idiotic," "Bullsh*t," "Bogus and silly," "Disturbing," "Complete nonsense," and "Zero basis for the allegations." At one point Barr even suggested that Trump had lost his mental faculties.

"I thought, 'Boy if he really believes this stuff, he has, you know, lost contact with — he's become detached from reality, if he really believes this stuff,'" said Barr on video.

