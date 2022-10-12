Jan. 6 Committee to present new evidence that 'Trump was repeatedly alerted to brewing violence': report
US President Donald Trump, just two weeks before leaving office, rallied his supporters in Washington on January 6, 2021, the day a mob of his supporters laid siege to the US Capitol, triggering a historic second impeachment and trial

The House Select Committee investigating the January 6th Capitol riots will hold what will likely be its final hearing this week, and the Washington Post reports that it will present new evidence that former President Donald Trump blew off warnings of imminent violence from his supporters.

As the Post puts it, the evidence will show that Trump "was repeatedly alerted to brewing violence that day, and he still sought to stoke the conflict" that culminating in his supporters violently rioting at the Capitol and sending lawmakers fleeing for their lives.

Additionally, the Post reports that the committee has obtained new video footage and internal Secret Service emails that "appear to corroborate parts of the most startling inside accounts of that day," likely a reference to the bombshell testimony given this past summer by former Trump aide Cassidy Hutchinson.

Overall, the Post's sources say that the new evidence will be part of the committee's "closing arguments" against Trump and will reinforce that the former president "sought to rile up his supporters to help block the certification of Joe Biden’s electoral victory; used his bully pulpit to encourage a fiery showdown at the Capitol; and then refused to budge to help rescue thousands of lawmakers, staff members and police officers on Capitol Hill who were either fleeing or fighting for their lives that afternoon."

Among other things, the committee has reportedly obtained an internal Secret Service email expressing "alarm" about Trump's desire to join his supporters at the Capitol, although he was eventually taken back to the White House, where he watched the riots unfold on television.

