Jan. 6 committee asked Trump allies for proof of stolen election -- and they all pleaded the Fifth

Although President Donald Trump has accused the House Select Committee of turning a blind eye to the purported mass fraud he believes cost him the 2020 presidential election, it turns out that the committee did ask his allies to back up their election fraud claims under oath.

The executive summary of the committee's final report states that it asked multiple election conspiracists -- including John Eastman, Michael Flynn, Jenna Ellis, and Phil Waldron -- for evidence of election fraud and that "all invoked their Fifth Amendment privilege against self-incrimination" in response.

In addition to this, former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani acknowledged to the committee that he did not buy claims that Dominion Voting Systems' machines had stolen the election from Trump, and his ally Bernard Kerik acknowledged that "it was impossible... to determine conclusively whether there was widespread fraud or whether that widespread fraud would have altered the outcome of the election."

In sum, writes the committee in the executive summary, "Not a single witness--nor any combination of witnesses--provided the Select Committee with evidence demonstrating that fraud occurred on a scale even remotely close to changing the outcome in any State."

RELATED: 'Even worse than I thought': Former Trump official shocked by Jan. 6 Committee's findings

Despite all this, Trump has continued to falsely insist that the election was stolen from him.