'Even worse than I thought': Former Trump official shocked by Jan. 6 committee's findings

A former official in former President Donald Trump's White House said that she resigned on January 6th, 2021 in the wake of the deadly Capitol riots -- and has only been more horrified by everything she's learned since that day.

While talking with CNN's Erin Burnett, former Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Matthews said that the House Select Committee's findings on Trump's attempt to thwart the peaceful transfer of power to President Joe Biden only reinforced her belief that she made the right decision to step down.



"I resigned on the evening of January 6th, disturbed by the events of that day and Trump's decision to not call off the mob," she said. "And now, seeing the whole investigation that the January 6th Committee has conducted, it's even worse than I thought."

Alyssa Farah Griffin, another former Trump official, discussed what she believed could be Trump's criminal efforts to thwart the House Select Committee's work.

"I'm going to be very curious if the Department of Justice looks into what amounts to, in my opinion, witness tampering," she said. "We heard about it from colleagues of ours who had tried to testify and felt like they were not in a position to tell the full truth... that's an undertold part of that story, how much more people would share if they didn't feel intimidated."

Watch the video below or at this link.