Former Secret Service agent says he doesn't 'remember' key conversation with Cassidy Hutchinson in J6 testimony: report
Cassidy Hutchinson (White House photo)

Anthony Ornato, a former Secret Service official and White House deputy chief of staff in the Trump administration, told the House Select Committee investigating the January 6th Capitol riots that he could not recall a conversation he'd had with White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson.

Sources tell CBS News that Ornato testified under oath this week and "told lawmakers and committee staff that he did not recall the conversation with Hutchinson" where she alleged that he told her former President Donald Trump had lunged at a Secret Service official after being told that he would not be traveling to the United States Capitol on January 6th, 2021.

Ornato's testimony before the committee this week came months after he suggested that he would testify under oath that Hutchinson's claims about their conversation were false.

However, many members of the House Select Committee were skeptical that Ornato was being forthcoming with them and they suggested that they believed Hutchinson's account.

READ MORE: Math suggests Kevin McCarthy faces 'a humiliating and potentially career-ending defeat': report

Hutchinson's testimony over the summer was the most explosive given under oath about Trump's actions on January 6th, as she also alleged that she heard Trump pressing security services to allow armed supporters to attend his speech where he urged them to march to the Capitol building.

SmartNews