'Less than truthful': Dem lawmaker puts former Secret Service official on the spot for Jan. 6 testimony
House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

On CNN Friday, following the House Select Committee on January 6's final public hearing the day before, Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA) suggested that the committee believes key officials in the Secret Service -- including former US Secret Service Assistant Director Tony Ornato -- are lying to investigators about former President Donald Trump's actions on the day of the attack.

What's more, he suggested that the committee hasn't entirely ruled out more public hearings beyond this intended final one, if the testimony and evidence supports it.

"I want to ask you about Tony Ornato and the then Secret Service lead agent Robert Engel," said anchor Alex Marquardt. "They were some who seemed to downplay or deny some of these stories. Do you think that they lied?"

"I think they were less than truthful," said Aguilar. "And I think that they should come in and talk to the committee again. We said we would recall a number of witnesses. I think I'll leave it at that."

"Will they be among them that you'll be calling?" asked Marquardt.

"Those two individuals have the foggiest of memories or less than truthful," said Aguilar. "But time and time again, the witnesses and the evidence contradict their foggy memories. So I think they should be given an opportunity to come back and talk to us."

"And do you have an expectation there will be another hearing and when do you think this report will finally come out?" asked Marquardt.

"Well, the report will come out before the end of the year," said Aguilar. "I'm not going to get into specifics. And this is the last of the planned hearings. I think for a little bit, for a few weeks. However, some things could change, as the committee always maintains the ability to have hearings and call witnesses based on information in front of us. Clearly with this step of subpoena to the former president, we are open to activity in the near feature."

Watch the video below or at this link.

Pete Aguilar says Secret Service officials were "less than truthful" www.youtube.com

Video