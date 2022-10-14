'Less than truthful': Dem lawmaker puts former Secret Service official on the spot for Jan. 6 testimony

House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.
On CNN Friday, following the House Select Committee on January 6's final public hearing the day before, Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA) suggested that the committee believes key officials in the Secret Service -- including former US Secret Service Assistant Director Tony Ornato -- are lying to investigators about former President Donald Trump's actions on the day of the attack.
What's more, he suggested that the committee hasn't entirely ruled out more public hearings beyond this intended final one, if the testimony and evidence supports it.
"I want to ask you about Tony Ornato and the then Secret Service lead agent Robert Engel," said anchor Alex Marquardt. "They were some who seemed to downplay or deny some of these stories. Do you think that they lied?"
"I think they were less than truthful," said Aguilar. "And I think that they should come in and talk to the committee again. We said we would recall a number of witnesses. I think I'll leave it at that."
"Will they be among them that you'll be calling?" asked Marquardt.
"Those two individuals have the foggiest of memories or less than truthful," said Aguilar. "But time and time again, the witnesses and the evidence contradict their foggy memories. So I think they should be given an opportunity to come back and talk to us."
"And do you have an expectation there will be another hearing and when do you think this report will finally come out?" asked Marquardt.
"Well, the report will come out before the end of the year," said Aguilar. "I'm not going to get into specifics. And this is the last of the planned hearings. I think for a little bit, for a few weeks. However, some things could change, as the committee always maintains the ability to have hearings and call witnesses based on information in front of us. Clearly with this step of subpoena to the former president, we are open to activity in the near feature."
In July, a puzzling new image of a distant extreme star system surrounded by surreal concentric geometric rungs had even astronomers scratching their heads. The picture, which looks like a kind of “cosmic thumbprint”, came from the James Webb Space Telescope, NASA’s newest flagship observatory.
The internet immediately lit up with theories and speculation. Some on the wild fringe even claimed it as evidence for “alien megastructures” of unknown origin.
Luckily, our team at the University of Sydney had already been studying this very star, known as WR140, for more than 20 years – so we were in prime position to use physics to interpret what we were seeing.
WR140 is what’s called a Wolf-Rayet star. These are among the most extreme stars known. In a rare but beautiful display, they can sometimes emit a plume of dust into space stretching hundreds of times the size of our entire Solar System.
The radiation field around Wolf-Rayets is so intense, dust and wind are swept outwards at thousands of kilometres per second, or about 1% the speed of light. While all stars have stellar winds, these overachievers drive something more like a stellar hurricane.
Critically, this wind contains elements such as carbon that stream out to form dust.
WR140 is one of a few dusty Wolf-Rayet stars found in a binary system. It is in orbit with another star, which is itself a massive blue supergiant with a ferocious wind of its own.
The binary stars of the WR140 system.
Amanda Smith / IoA / University of Cambridge, Author provided
Only a handful of systems like WR140 are known in our whole galaxy, yet these select few deliver the most unexpected and beautiful gift to astronomers. Dust doesn’t simply stream out from the star to form a hazy ball as might be expected; instead it forms only in a cone-shaped area where the winds from the two stars collide.
Because the binary star is in constant orbital motion, this shock front must also rotate. The sooty plume then naturally gets wrapped into a spiral, in the same way as the jet from a rotating garden sprinkler.
WR140, however, has a few more tricks up its sleeve layering more rich complexity into its showy display. The two stars are not on circular but elliptical orbits, and furthermore dust production turns on and off episodically as the binary nears and departs the point of closest approach.
Whenever WR140 and its binary companion star are close enough together, a pulse of dust streams into space.
An almost perfect model
By modelling all these effects into the three-dimensional geometry of the dust plume, our team tracked the location of dust features in three-dimensional space.
By carefully tagging images of the expanding flow taken at the Keck Observatory in Hawaii, one of the world’s largest optical telescopes, we found our model of the expanding flow fit the data almost perfectly.
Except for one niggle. Close in right near the star, the dust was not where it was supposed to be. Chasing that minor misfit turned out to lead us right to a phenomenon never before caught on camera.
The power of light
We know that light carries momentum, which means it can exert a push on matter known as radiation pressure. The outcome of this phenomenon, in the form of matter coasting at high speed around the cosmos, is evident everywhere.
But it has been a remarkably difficult process to catch in the act. The force fades quickly with distance, so to see material being accelerated you need to track very accurately the movement of matter in a strong radiation field.
This acceleration turned out to be the one missing element in the models for WR140. Our data did not fit because the expansion speed wasn’t constant: the dust was getting a boost from radiation pressure.
Catching that for the first time on camera was something new. In each orbit, it is as if the star unfurls a giant sail made of dust. When it catches the intense radiation streaming from the star, like a yacht catching a gust, the dusty sail makes a sudden leap forward.
Smoke rings in space
The final outcome of all this physics is arrestingly beautiful. Like a clockwork toy, WR140 puffs out precisely sculpted smoke rings with every eight-year orbit.
Each ring is engraved with all this wonderful physics written in the detail of its form. All we have to do is wait and the expanding wind inflates the dust shell like a balloon until it is big enough for our telescopes to image.
In each eight-year orbit, a new ring of dust forms around WR140.
Yinuo Han / University of Cambridge, Author provided
Then, eight years later, the binary returns in its orbit and another shell appears identical to the one before, growing inside the bubble of its predecessor. Shells keep accumulating like a ghostly set of giant nesting dolls.
However, the true extent to which we had hit on the right geometry to explain this intriguing star system was not brought home to us until the new Webb image arrived in June.
The image from the James Webb Space Telescope (left) confirmed in detail the predictions of the model (right).
Yinhuo Han / Peter Tuthill / Ryan Lau, Author provided
Here were not one or two, but more than 17 exquisitely sculpted shells, each one a nearly exact replica nested within the one preceding it. That means the oldest, outermost shell visible in the Webb image must have been launched about 150 years before the newest shell, which is still in its infancy and accelerating away from the luminous pair of stars driving the physics at the heart of the system.
With their spectacular plumes and wild fireworks, the Wolf-Rayets have delivered one of the most intriguing and intricately patterned images to have been released by the new Webb telescope.
This was one of the first images taken by Webb. Astronomers are all on the edge of our seats, waiting for what new wonders this observatory will beam down to us.
Reacting to the Supreme Court wanting nothing to do with Donald Trump's latest appeal while he is under investigation on multiple fronts, MSNBC's Joe Scarborough said the rebuke not only was a shot back at the former president but also a major rebuke of Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon.
On Thursday they declined to take up Trump's full complaint about the special master looking at the government documents the former president took with him to Mar-a-Lago.
That led former RNC head Michael Steele to sum up their refusal as a curt: "Hell, no. Go back home. This isn't going to work"
According to MSNBC legal analyst Ken Dilanian, the Supreme Court's decision to not intervene, combined with the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals' constant rebukes of Judge Cannon, are not good signs for Trump and his handpicked judge.
"This is about as strong a rebuke as you can imagine," he told the panel. "A one-sentence order, not a single justice, not even Clarence Thomas finding any reason to put any stock in the arguments made by Trump's lawyers, and remember, that was an 80-page brief, full of extraneous arguments, none of which persuaded any Supreme Court justice."
"I have read some of the rulings to see how conservative they are and they're really conservative," host Scarborough offered. "Like things that were just, --but again, I think what Michael said bears repeating. There are outliers, there are always outliers, and Judge Cannon has humiliated herself and does seem to be the aberration here."
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough was left speechless by Republican lawmakers blaming House speaker Nancy Pelosi for the Jan. 6 riot when they personally witnessed her decisive actions to stop the violence.
The House Select Committee showed video of Pelosi and Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer attempting to call in the National Guard and police reinforcements as Donald Trump's supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, and GOP lawmakers like Steve Scalise and John Thune saw this but later spread conspiracy theories blaming them for security failures.
"Steve Scalise, he heard Nancy Pelosi telling the Pentagon, get people over here, if it were the Pentagon or the White House, we know what you would do, you need to do it for us," Scarborough said. "Scalise heard that and went out later on press conference and lied about it, and then you've got the guy who wants to be the next speaker of the House [Kevin McCarthy], screaming at Donald Trump [at] the top of his lungs, saying they needed help, and yelling at him and swearing at him, saying these are your people, and then going on the House floor saying Donald Trump needed to be held accountable, and then going down to Mar-a-Lago, if your kids are eating cereal cover their ears, kissing Donald Trump's ass."
"You wonder how somebody, their heart could be so hardened and their love for America could be negotiable to see what Steve Scalise is doing, hearing Nancy Pelosi, shouting that they needed the National Guard there, and then Steve Scalise going out and lying to the American people, saying, well, the committee won't answer this question, why didn't Nancy Pelosi do more to get the National Guard there -- he's right there," Scarborough added. "I see John Thune right there, when these questions are raised, why don't they speak out about it. A lot of people hate Mitch McConnell that watch this show. On that day, Mitch McConnell and Mike Pence stood up for America, and they said this mob is not going to win the day. We're going to go back on the floor and we are going to vote."
Republican lawmakers were endangered by the mob, whose violent actions they initially condemned but later excused -- and Scarborough was outraged by their shifting positions.
"Other Republicans who were helping the Secret Service shove a piece of furniture in front of doors so the mob would not kill them, going out and telling his constituents later that they were just tourists, that they weren't an angry mob, when he feared for his life, when guns were drawn," Scarborough said. "Again, who are these people?"
"Who are these people, because they are not the people I served with who loved, loved American democracy," he added, "and would walk on to the House floor every day, and we would look at each other, and sometimes we would just stop and say, my God, this is the center of democracy, not only in America but across the world, how blessed are we by god to be able to stand in this House and here we are in 2022, and they're selling American democracy out for a failed reality TV host who lost them the White House, who lost them the Senate, who lost them the House and who lost them their political soul."