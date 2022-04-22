'Shoes dropping like hail': Here's how Jan 6 committee's 'bombshells' have gone off even before the final report

On Thursday, writing for POLITICO, Kyle Cheney outlined how the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol have already dropped "bombshells" about the events of that day and the state of U.S. democracy — even before they deliver their final report.

"Shoes have already been dropping like hail for more than 15 months, as the contours and consequences of Donald Trump’s plan to overturn a democratic election have gone from hazy to technicolor to HD," wrote Cheney. "But the panel’s goal isn’t necessarily about unloading new salacious details (though there will certainly be some): It’s about reminding Americans with vivid and bone-chilling granularity just how close American democracy came to the brink, based on what's already been revealed."

Moreover, wrote Cheney, "The desire for some new smoking gun — some hidden email or stunning confession — risks obscuring the succession of jaw-dropping revelations that have already emerged since that mob ransacked the Capitol, overrunning police while the extremists among them hunted down Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker Nancy Pelosi."

Among those revelations, wrote Cheney, are that Trump actively pressured state officials like Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to "find" him extra votes; that he likely violated federal law plotting with attorney John Eastman to overturn the counting of presidential electors; that he spent hours on January 6 calling allies to continue to try to get them to overturn the election rather than do anything to stop the violence unfolding at the Capitol; that he strategized with conspiracy theorists who wanted him to declare martial law; and that the rioters at the Capitol have repeatedly argued it was Trump who summoned them there.

"If you’re looking ahead with tremulous anticipation for the new, shocking, final reveal of the Jan. 6 select committee investigation, you may be facing the wrong way," wrote Cheney.

