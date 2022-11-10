Judge releases Jan. 6 insurrectionist after issues with discovery

In a strange turn, Judge Thomas Hogan, an appointee by President Ronald Reagan, released Jan. 6 defendant Ryan Nichols after 20 months in prison due to Nichols' access to discovery, reported Politico's Kyle Cheney.

In the new decision, the judge says that he still considers Nichols to be a danger to the community, but that there were problems that prevented him from being able to prepare for trial properly.

Nichols is the Jan. 6 attacker who called Jan. 6 the "Second American Revolution," and promised on video that they were going to be violent at the Capitol.

“They are labeling us as anarchists,” Nichols shouts into a megaphone in one video taken on Jan. 6. “They are talking about using lethal force against us as we storm the Capitol. They are talking about using lethal force against you.”

Clad in tactical gear and a ballistic plate, and armed with a crowbar, Nichols shouted, "We're live heading down to the capitol right now, marching. There's millions, millions of Trump supporters out here."

"I'm hearing that Pence just caved. I'm hearing reports that Pence caved. I'm telling you if Pence caved, we're gonna drag motherf*ckers through the streets," he said in the video. "You f*cking politicians are going to get f*cking drug through the streets. Because we're not going to have our f*cking sh*t stolen. We're not going to have our election or our country stolen. If we find out you politicians voted for it, we're going to drag your f*cking ass through the streets. Because it's the second f*cking revolution and we're f*cking done. I'm telling you right now, Ryan Nichols said it. If you voted for f*cking treason, we're going to drag your f*cking ass through the streets. So let us find out, let the patriots find out that you f*cking treasoned (sic) this country. We're gonna drag your f*cking ass through the street. You think we're here for no reason? You think we patriots are here for no reason? You think we came just to f*cking watch you run over us? No. You want to take it from us, mother f*cker we'll take it back from you."

"Pedo Pence has turned on you," the former U.S. Marine also said.

Court documents also say that he was one of those who brought several firearms and ammunition to the area. He didn't take them to the Capitol, however.

"We're up here fighting, what are you doing to fight for your country today?"

The next hearing for Nichols will be in 2 weeks and his wife is required to be responsible as a custodian as a condition of his release.







