Kayleigh McEnany downplays GOP election disappointment and predicts 'abortion will go away'

Former Trump White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Thursday downplayed Republicans' surprisingly disappointing midterm election results while also suggesting the party should not sweat any future backlash against enacting strict anti-abortion laws.
During an appearance on Fox News, McEnany acknowledged that abortion rights "certainly did motivate the left" to mobilize during the 2022 elections, but she said that wouldn't be the case going forward.
"Roe v. Wade, and overturning it, was profoundly more important than any short-term politics," she said. "The victory that happened over the summer was a victory for the rule of law, and it is far more enormous than any slight margin in the House could have been. So we've got to look at the long game: Abortion's going to go away."
McEnany then gave Republicans some advice on how to conduct themselves going forward.
"We've got to be smart," she said. "Let's not have infighting in our party, I would like to see us get back to Reagan's 11th Commandment, 'Thou shalt not attack a fellow Republican.' They're all on the same team!"
She then said she'd like to see her one-time boss, former President Donald Trump, share the stage with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis while campaigning for Herschel Walker down in Georgia.
