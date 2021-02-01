Jared Kushner nominated for Nobel peace prize by pro-Trump attorney Alan Dershowitz
Jared Kushner appears on Fox News (screen grab)

Attorney Alan Dershowitz has nominated Jared Kushner and his deputy Avi Berkowitz for the Nobel peace prize for their role in negotiating peace agreements between Israel and four Arab nations.

Dershowitz, who defended former president Donald Trump during his first impeachment trial, nominated the pair of former White House officials for playing key roles in negotiating the "Abraham Accords" between Israel and Bahrain, Morocco, Sudan and United Arab Emirates, reported The Guardian.

Thousands of individuals are eligible to make nominations for the prize, which will be awarded in October, and Dershowitz is eligible to make that nomination in his capacity as a professor emeritus of Harvard Law School, and nominations don't imply an endorsement from the Nobel committee.

Kushner said he was honored to be nominated.