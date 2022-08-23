Jared Kushner’s strategy to avoid scrutiny is failing: analysis

Jared Kushner is facing scrutiny for how he is attempting to defend his father-in-law after the FBI executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago that resulted in the reclaiming of documents with top secret classification.

Bess Levin analyzed Kushner's position in Vanity Fair.

Levin wrote, "Your father-in-law recently had his home searched by the FBI based on probable cause that he may have broken multiple laws, including the Espionage Act. You and your wife have a documented history of conveniently being on vacation whenever he’s done something particularly reprehensible so as to avoid association, even though you willingly worked for the guy for years and never once spoke out against any of the terrible shit he got into. Unfortunately, at present, you’ve got a book to peddle and don’t have the luxury of telling reporters, 'I’m out of the country with limited cell service' or 'I’m going through a tunnel, you’re breaking up' while sipping a piña colada as a pool boy reapplies sunscreen to your back."

Levin offered a "pop-quiz" on how Kushner would respond.

"Do you a) tell anyone asking that this is an ongoing investigation and we should allow the FBI and Justice Department the space to do their jobs; b) urge your FIL’s supporters to cease any and all attacks on law enforcement immediately; or c) claim that the government and the media are a bunch of snakes whose lies will soon be revealed? If you’re Jared Kushner, you apparently gotta go with C," she wrote.

Levin noted Kushner's comments on "Fox & Friends."

"And so I just think you have to be very careful with what you read, and obviously just wait for the facts to develop," Kushner said. "But I mean there’s been so many things that have been hyperventilated about over the last years that turned out to be nothing. And that’s again why I wrote this book was I wanted people to understand what it was like to be living through that when you know you’ve done nothing wrong. You’re there trying to get good things done. And people are out there accusing you of all these crazy things and you have to prove that those things didn’t happen.”

