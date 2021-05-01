Jared Kushner slapped down by judge for 'widespread and numerous' violations of apartment tenant laws: report

According to a report from the HuffPost, a company co-owned by Jared Kushner was on the losing end of a lawsuit over violations of consumer tenant laws in the state of Maryland, with the judge issuing a scathing decision,
Kushner -- the son-in-law of former president Donald Trump -- is co-owner of Westminster Management and the company JK2 along with his brother Joshua, which had been accused of violating state laws protecting tenant rights.
According to the report, Administrative Law Judge Emily Daneker ruled Thursday that the company owned by the two brothers "repeatedly violated state consumer protection laws by collecting debts without required licenses, charging tenants improper fees and misrepresenting the condition of rental units."
The judge issued a 252-page decision that called the violations "widespread and numerous."
The lawsuit was filed in 2019 by Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh, as part of a series of suits going after 25 companies accused of violations.
As for the judge, the brother's company was cited for charging "illegal fees thousands of times over the course of more than two years, such as wrongly charging more than $332,000 in agent fees," with Judge Daneker writing, "These circumstances do not support a finding that this was the result of isolated or inadvertent mistakes."
The judge did not agree with Frosh's contention that the company, "...illegally misrepresented their ability to provide maintenance services and were not violating consumer protection laws during the entire period alleged by the attorney general," which the Kushner company described as a victory.
According to the report, both the Kushners and the attorney general have 30 days to appeal the decision.
Artificial intelligence research may have just hit a dead end -- here's why
Philip K. Dick's iconic 1968 sci-fi novel, "Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?" posed an intriguing question in its title: would an intelligent robot dream?
In the 53 years since publication, artificial intelligence research has matured significantly. And yet, despite Dick being prophetic about technology in other ways, the question posed in the title is not something AI researchers are that interested in; no one is trying to invent an android that dreams of electric sheep.
Why? Mainly, it's that most artificial intelligence researchers and scientists are busy trying to design "intelligent" software programmed to do specific tasks. There is no time for daydreaming.
Or is there? What if reason and logic are not the source of intelligence, but its product? What if the source of intelligence is more akin to dreaming and play?
Recent research into the "neuroscience of spontaneous fluctuations" points in this direction. If true, it would be a paradigm shift in our understanding of human consciousness. It would also mean that just about all artificial intelligence research is heading in the wrong direction.
* * *
The quest for artificial intelligence grew out of the modern science of computation, started by the English mathematician Alan Turing and the Hungarian-American mathematician John von Neumann 65 years ago. Since then, there have been many approaches to studying artificial intelligence. Yet all approaches have one thing in common: they treat intelligence computationally, i.e., like a computer with an input and output of information.
Scientists have also tried modeling artificial intelligence on the neural networks of human brains. These artificial neural networks use "deep-learning" techniques and "big data" to approach and occasionally surpass particular human abilities, like playing chess, go, poker, or recognizing faces. But these models also treat the brain like a computer as do many neuroscientists. But is this the right idea for designing intelligence?
The present state of artificial intelligence is limited to what those in the field call "narrow AI." Narrow AI excels at accomplishing specific tasks in a closed system where all possibilities are known. It is not creative and typically breaks down when confronted with novel situations. On the other hand, researchers define "general AI" as the innovative transfer of knowledge from one problem to another.
So far, this is what AI has failed to achieve and what many in the field believe to be only an extremely distant possibility. Most AI researchers are even less optimistic about the possibility of a so-called "superintelligent AI" that would become more intelligent than humans due to a hypothetical "intelligence explosion."
Computer Brains?
Does the brain transmit and receive binary information like a computer? Or, do we think of it this way because, since antiquity, humans have always used their latest technology as a metaphor for describing our brains?
There are certainly some ways that the computer-brain metaphor makes sense. We can undoubtedly assign a binary number to a neuron that has either fired "1" or not "0." We can even measure the electrochemical thresholds needed for individual neurons to fire. In theory, a neural map of this information should give us the causal path or "code" for any given brain event. But experimentally, it does not.
For starters, this is because neurons do not have fixed voltages for their logic gates like transistors that can determine what will activate "1" or not activate "0" in a given neuron. Decades of neuroscience have experimentally proven that neurons can change their function and firing thresholds, unlike transistors or binary information. It's called "neuroplasticity," and computers do not have it.
Computers also do not have equivalents of chemicals called "neuromodulators" that flow between neurons and alter their firing activity, efficiency, and connectivity. These brain chemicals allow neurons to affect one another without firing. This violates the binary logic of "either/or" and means that most brain activity occurs between an activated and nonactivated state.
Furthermore, the cause and pattern of neuron firing are subject to what neuroscientists call "spontaneous fluctuations." Spontaneous fluctuations are neuronal activities that occur in the brain even when no external stimulus or mental behavior correlates to them. These fluctuations make up an astounding 95% of brain activity while conscious thought occupies the remaining 5%. In this way, cognitive fluctuations are like the dark matter or "junk" DNA of the brain. They make up the biggest part of what's happening but remain mysterious.
Neuroscientists have known about these unpredictable fluctuations in electrical brain activity since the 1930s, but have not known what to make of them. Typically, scientists have preferred to focus on brain activity that responds to external stimuli and triggers a mental state or physical behavior. They "average out" the rest of the "noise" from the data. However, precisely because of these fluctuations, there is no universal activation level in neurons that we can call "1." Neurons are constantly firing, but, for the most part, we don't know why.
What might be the source of these spontaneous fluctuations? Recent studies in the neuroscience of spontaneous thought suggest that these fluctuations may be related to internal neural mechanics, heart and stomach activity, and tiny physical movements in response to the world. Other experiments by David McCormick at Yale University School of Medicine in 2010 and Christof Koch at Caltech in 2011 have demonstrated that neuronal firing creates electromagnetic fields strong enough to affect and perturb how neighboring neurons may fire.
The brain gets even wilder when we zoom in. Since electrochemical thresholds activate neurons, a single proton could, in principle, be the difference that causes a neuron to fire. If a proton spontaneously jumped out of its atomic bonds, in what physicists call "quantum tunneling," this could cause a cascade of sudden neuron activity. So even at the tiniest measurable level, the neuron's physical structure has a non-binary indeterminacy.
Computer transistors have the same problem. The smaller manufacturers make electronics, the smaller the transistor gets, and the more frequently electrons will spontaneously quantum tunnel through the thinner barriers producing errors. This is why computer engineers, just like many neuroscientists, go to great lengths to filter out "background noise" and "stray" electrical fields from their binary signal.
This is a big difference between computers and brains. For computers, spontaneous fluctuations create errors that crash the system, while for our brains, it's a built-in feature.
The future of AI is not what you think
What if noise is the new signal? What if these anomalous fluctuations are at the heart of human intelligence, creativity, and consciousness? This is precisely what neuroscientists such as Georg Northoff, Robin Carhart-Harris, and Stanislas Dehaene are showing. They argue that consciousness is an emergent property born from the nested frequencies of synchronized spontaneous fluctuations. Applying this theory, neuroscientists can even tell whether someone is conscious or not just by looking at their brain waves.
AI has been modeling itself on neuroscience for decades, but can it follow this new direction? Stanislas Dehaene, for instance, considers the computer model of intelligence "deeply wrong," in part because "spontaneous activity is one of the most frequently overlooked features" of it. Unlike computers, "neurons not only tolerate noise but even amplify it" to help generate novel solutions to complex problems.
"Just as an avalanche is a probabilistic event, not a certain one, the cascade of brain activity that eventually leads to conscious perception is not fully deterministic: the very same stimulus may at times be perceived and at others remain undetected. What makes the difference? Unpredictable fluctuations in neuronal firing sometimes fit with the incoming stimulus, and sometimes fight against it."
Accordingly, Dehaene believes that AI would require something akin to synchronized spontaneous fluctuations to be conscious. Johnjoe McFadden, a Professor of Molecular Genetics at the University of Surrey, speculates that spontaneous electromagnetic fluctuations might even have been an evolutionary advantage to help closely packed neurons generate and synchronize novel adaptive behaviors. "Without EM field interactions," he writes, "AI will remain forever dumb and non-conscious." The German neuroscientist Georg Northoff argues that a "conscious…artificial creature would need to show spatiotemporal mechanisms such as… the nestedness and expansion" of spontaneous fluctuations.
Relatedly, Colin Hales, an artificial intelligence researcher at the University of Melbourne, has observed how strange it is that AI scientists have not yet tried to create an artificial brain in the same way other scientists have made artificial hearts, stomachs, or livers. Instead, AI researchers have created theoretical models of neuron patterns without their corresponding physics. It is as if instead of building airplanes, AI researchers are designing flight simulators that never leave the ground, Hales says.
How might the recent science of spontaneous brain fluctuations change our way of thinking about AI? If this contemporary neuroscience is correct, AI cannot be a computer with input and output of binary information. Like the human brain, 95% of its activity would have to be "nested" spontaneous fluctuations akin to our unconscious, wandering, and dreaming minds. Goal-directed and instrumental behaviors would be a tiny fraction of its developed form.
If we looked at its electroencephalogram (EEG), it would have to have similar "signatures of consciousness" to what Dehaene has experimentally shown to be necessary. Why would we expect consciousness to exist independently of the signatures that define our own? Yet, that is what AI research is doing. AI would also likely need to make use of the quantum and electrodynamic perturbations that scientists are presently filtering out.
Spontaneous fluctuations come from the physical material of embedded consciousness. There is no such thing as matter-independent intelligence. Therefore, to have conscious intelligence, scientists would have to integrate AI in a material body that was sensitive and non-deterministically responsive to its anatomy and the world. Its intrinsic fluctuations would collide with those of the world like the diffracting ripples made by pebbles thrown in a pond. In this way, it could learn through experience like all other forms of intelligence without pre-programmed commands.
If it's true that cognitive fluctuations are requisite for consciousness, it would also take time for stable frequencies to emerge and then synchronize with one another in resting states. And indeed, this is precisely what we see in children's brains when they develop higher and more nested neural frequencies over time.
Thus, a general AI would probably not be brilliant in the beginning. Intelligence evolved through the mobility of organisms trying to synchronize their fluctuations with the world. It takes time to move through the world and learn to sync up with it. As the science fiction author Ted Chiang writes, "experience is algorithmically incompressible."
This is also why dreaming is so important. Experimental research confirms that dreams help consolidate memories and facilitate learning. Dreaming is also a state of exceptionally playful and freely associated cognitive fluctuations. If this is true, why should we expect human-level intelligence to emerge without dreams? This is why newborns dream twice as much as adults, if they dream during REM sleep. They have a lot to learn, as would androids.
In my view, there will be no progress toward human-level AI until researchers stop trying to design computational slaves for capitalism and start taking the genuine source of intelligence seriously: fluctuating electric sheep.
Psychiatrist says Trump's 'glaring psychological problems' were misinterpreted and led us to disaster
Dr. Bandy X. Lee was interviewed by Prof. Johanna Fernández, author of The Young Lords: A Radical History (UNC Press, 2020), a history of the Puerto Rican counterpart of the Black Panther Party. She is the editor of Writing on the Wall: Selected Prison Writings of Mumia Abu-Jamal (City Lights, 2015) and with Abu-Jamal a special issue of the journal Socialism and Democracy, titled The Roots of Mass Incarceration in the US: Locking Up Black Dissidents and Punishing the Poor(Routledge, 2014). She teaches 20th Century U.S. history and the history of social movements at Baruch College (CUNY) and hosts "A New Day" on WBAI. She interviewed Dr. Lee, forensic psychiatrist and author of Profile of a Nation, for her "Race, Class, and Revolution" class at MayDay Space in New York. This is a two-part series. The first part of the interview series can be read here.
Where does politics begin and psychiatry end in assessing social problems?
As you know, we just experienced hundreds of thousands of unnecessary deaths, the near-loss of our democracy, and traumatization of a nation as a result of a president's mental unfitness, and so we cannot say the two areas are always separate. If the psychological dangers and unfitness were addressed earlier on, as would have been routine for any other job, we may have avoided these predictable consequences. Mental health issues do not stop at the political realm, and a high political office does not make one immune from mental problems.
At the same time, just as political matters should not be labeled as psychiatric, psychiatric issues should not be labeled as political. Politicians are supposed to consult with experts in areas that exceed their ability to handle—and not pretend that it is politics as usual—just as mental health experts should not comment on areas outside their expertise. Mislabeling can lead to catastrophes, as we have seen under Donald Trump, when glaring psychological problems were interpreted as political strategy or "3-D chess."
We associate Nazism or Stalinism with certain countries, while portraying Adolf Hitler, Idi Amin, or Pol Pot as such exceptional "monsters" that they would never be replicated on our soil, when the psychological characteristics they display are quite common—and it was handing them power that was exceptional. If we fail to understand the personality types that relentlessly seek but cannot handle power, which transforms them into grotesque megalomaniacs who run their countries to the ground, we will forever be vulnerable to them. We need to engage those who are best poised to detect these signs early, before they entrench themselves in the political structure, and that would be mental health experts.
Didn't Barack Obama deploy more structural violence against immigrants than all previous American presidents? Why not focus on this? Isn't talk about sociopathy a distraction from the real problems?
Absolutely, we need to consider the larger context—but the two are interlinked. When present, we need to point out elements of pathology in the culture that push individuals into violence, even when they may not have initially been inclined. George W. Bush might be another example of someone who was not a dangerous personality, but he was used for dangerous purposes. When I was asked to comment on the Iraq War at the World Economic Forum, I focused not on him but on our nation as suffering from a "narcissistic personality disorder" writ large. I called out Donald Trump because he is a dangerous personality, but he was simultaneously also the personification and instrument of a dangerous culture. People have asked me to comment on Joe Biden, but I have not, since he exhibits no concerning signs of relevance to doing his job, although whether he can refrain from the pressures of our violent military-industrial complex remains to be seen.
How is it helpful to discuss disorder, whether in an individual or in a society? Disorder by definition leads to destruction, no matter the stated intentions, whereas healthy, rational, and well-informed choices are always life-affirming, occasional human errors or accidents notwithstanding. Disorders can be more pernicious than criminality alone, since simple criminality at least benefits the self. It is when criminal-mindedness combines with pathology that all manner of atrocities become possible, for even the actor who is supposedly "benefiting" will eventually destroy oneself.
Prevention is critical, since, once pathology spreads, the ability to recognize that something is wrong is gone, too. This is where mental health professionals have an important role, for we have an independent duty to warn authorities and the public, as part of our responsibility to society, if the relevant people are not recognizing the dangers. One of the reasons why the American Psychiatric Association's silencing of mental health experts under the Trump administration was so alarming was because it stripped the public of its one defense against victimization—and this was after it looked the other way throughout Barack Obama's presidency when psychiatrists were constantly diagnosing him incorrectly with "narcissistic personality disorder" on Fox News. It also said nothing about those who incorrectly diagnosed Trump—as long as the diagnosis was favorable. It only aggressively shut down conscientious mental health professionals who were not unethically diagnosing but responsibly alerting about the dangers, since we were inconvenient to a dangerous government.
Recently there have been individuals who have been very destructive in social movement organizations locally. Some believe these individuals are on the NPD spectrum. How should we address these problems in social movements?
There is an epidemic of narcissistic and sociopathic personalities in our culture, even more disproportionately in leadership positions. This is a ubiquitous problem that is compromising organizational goals, hurting associates, and harming society. While psychological issues are understandably a difficult topic in the social movement world, where we often believe we ought to focus on social and economic problems and not make "ad hominem attacks," we must recognize this is a real problem. We need to be informed, recognize red flags, and set boundaries for our daily protection.
Why is it so difficult to address these issues in our organizations internally?
First, the most dangerous personalities disguise themselves so well that an early scholar called the condition a "mask of sanity." Even if you recognized them, they are intimidating, and so you end up coddling and protecting them, rather than exposing or holding them accountable, especially if you wish to avoid their cruelty, wrath, and vindictiveness. We need systematic provisions against them, both in government as well as in private organizations.
What is the value of psychiatry, despite its politics?
Politics, media companies, and corporations are making use of psychological knowledge more than ever to control people's behavior for profit. Citizens would do well to educate themselves, and mental health professionals to share their knowledge with the public, not just to serve the wealth and power that hire them. The CIA, the FBI, and the courts all make use of psychiatrist evaluations, most of the time without personal interviews, and the public should not be deprived of psychiatric assessments, especially when a nation's own president is posing a danger—which is arguably even greater than that of a foreign leader.
Follow Dr. Lee at bandylee.com.
Trump-targeted Fox News anchor quietly disappears from the network
Fox News anchor Leland Vittert, a longtime weekend show mainstay turned Trump target, has left the network after a lengthy absence from the airwaves.
When reached for comment Friday, a Fox News spokesperson said the two parties "mutually and amicably parted ways."
The news was first reported by ABC News legal analyst Dan Abrams' media industry-focused website, Mediaite, which noted, "Rumors have circulated for months regarding the professional fate of Vittert, since he disappeared from the air at Fox News in January. His Twitter account has been dormant since Jan. 13."
Vittert did not immediately return a request for comment.
The entire Fox News weekend lineup, including Vittert and many of his colleagues, were a frequent source of then-President Donald Trump's ire — sparking a number of tweets, including one where he asked if Vittert, Shepard Smith and Arthel Neville were "trained by CNN."
One interview Vittert conducted last November with a Trump aide caught the ire of the president's rabid supporters after the anchor pointed out the steep climb Trump faced in overturning the 2020 election results.
Watch that clip below via Fox News:
What is the path to 270? www.youtube.com
