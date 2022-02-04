Jared Kushner thought firing Mike Flynn was ‘the biggest mistake we ever made’: report

Former Trump White House senior advisor Jared Kushner expressed regret that his father-in-law fired National Security Advisor Mike Flynn only 22 days into the administration.
That is one of many revelations in a New York Times magazine story on the retired three-star Army general.
"When Flynn resigned in February 2017, Trump did not pretend to be heartbroken by the loss," Robert Draper reported.
Flynn resigned after misleading Vice President Mike Pence about his communications with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.
Trump announced his reasoning during his first solo press conference as president.
"He didn’t tell the vice president of the United States the facts and then he didn’t remember, and that’s just not acceptable,” Trump said. “I fired him because of what he said to Mike Pence.”
Kushner, however, reportedly disagreed with the decision.
Draper cited a Trump senior advisor telling him "the firing of Flynn constituted an early show of weakness in the eyes of the president’s son-in-law and consigliere, Jared Kushner, who confided to this individual in 2020 that throwing Flynn to the wolves was 'the biggest mistake we ever made.' (Kushner could not be reached for comment.)"
Kushner and Flynn met with Kislyak at Trump Tower two months before Flynn was fired.
Read the full report.