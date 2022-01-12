Jason Walker was shot on Saturday by an off-duty North Carolina sheriff's deputy who claimed Walker leaped onto his F-150 truck and broke through his windshield.

The officer, who was revealed Tuesday as Deputy Jeffrey Hash, described the scene as Walker appearing in the street in front of him and that he had to slam on his breaks to avoid hitting him. He says that Walker then jumped on the hood of his F-150 truck. It was the same story he relayed to 911 when he called.

Police Chief Gina Hawkins told the press on Sunday that the "black box" of the vehicle did not record any impact to the vehicle. She also said that there were no bullet holes through the windshield.

The incident took place just after 2:15 p.m. but Hash reportedly didn't call 911 at first. The first call he made, according to witnesses Elizabeth Rickslizabeth Ricks, was to his boss at the Sheriff's Department. It was only after that he called 911. Ricks said that he made no effort to try and save Walker's life.

Both Ricks and lawyer Ben Crump said that Walker was shot in the back twice.

"He was not acting crazy," Ricks said during a Sunday rally. "He didn’t jump in traffic. That officer—murderer—shot him, hit him with his car. How would Jason jump on a big truck? Explain that to me."

Video of the scene shows Walker was laying, face-down on the pavement on the driver's side of the truck while Ricks was trying to stop the bleeding.

The 911 call also reveals a panicked Hash saying that a "hostile" crowd was growing around him.



"Don’t you f*cking say that, nobody’s hostile," one man says on the video, which also shows Hash on his cell phone.

The 911 dispatcher then tried to walk Hash through providing aid to Walker until the ambulance could arrive. A witness asked where he shot Walker.

"I don’t know!" he shouted. "He jumped on my car!"



"We don’t care about that," a voice can be heard saying. "Where is the entry point?"

“We have reason to believe that this was a case of ‘shoot first, ask later,’ a philosophy seen all too often with law enforcement,” said lawyer Crump, who is representing the family.

