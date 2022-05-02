JD Vance gives Trump a pass for calling him the wrong name: 'Sometimes he's going to misspeak'
Gage Skidmore.

Former President Donald Trump flubbed the name of the Ohio Republican he endorsed for U.S. Senate, but the candidate insisted he didn't mind.

Moments after boasting he had passed a cognitive test, the former president misidentified venture capitalist and "Hillbilly Elegy" author J.D. Vance during a weekend campaign rally, first calling him J.P. and then mixing up his last name with rival Josh Mandel.

“We’ve endorsed – JP, right?" Trump said. "J.D. Mandel, and he’s doing great. They’re all doing good. They’re all doing good, and let’s see what happens.”

Vance was asked by CBS News for comment Monday, and the candidate gave Trump a pass for his mistake.

“Look, he gives, what, thousands of words of speeches every single week," Vance said. "Sometimes he’s going to misspoke, misspeak. Everybody’s going to do that. But he’s doing a tele-townhall with us [so] I’m not worried about it at all.”


