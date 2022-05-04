'This is the Republican Party': NBC reporter says Ohio results show GOP's shift toward MAGA extremism

After the Jan. 6 insurrection, political commentators debated the extent to which the Republican Party had been taken over by the far-right extremist wing of their party. After the Ohio Republican Primary election, that belief is gaining more traction.

NBC News reporter Vaughn Hillyard on Wednesday explained this is all part of the new Republican Party.

"Donald Trump won it for J.D. Vance," Hillyard said, citing a different campaign aide. "It was just 18 days ago he was at 9-10 percent and 18 days later he's at 32 percent. He's the Republican nominee to replace [Sen.] Rob Portman, who, we should note, the retiring Republican, the candidate he endorsed, Jane Timken, walked away with just 6 percent. This is the Republican Party today."

The same sentiment came from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who tweeted that she has been hard at work to remake the GOP in her image and that J.D. Vance is part of that effort.

Former Republican Rep. Joe Walsh (IL) has been critical of the shift of his party, and he called it an "authoritarian embracing cult" in 2021.

After Vance was declared the winner Tuesday, Walsh tweeted that the GOP had officially been taken over by Donald Trump.

"I’m tired of NeverTrumpers going on CNN/MSNBC to say that ain’t so," said Walsh. He noted that he supports democracy, but Vance and his allies do not.

See Hillyard's report below: