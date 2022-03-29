'She did nothing wrong': Ohio's JD Vance defends Marjorie Taylor Greene's speech to white nationalists
Twitter

Republican Senate candidate J.D. Vance defended Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's appearance before a white nationalist conference.

The "Hillbilly Elegy" author complained Monday night during an Ohio GOP Senate debate that the media had used "guilt by association" to smear Greene, who spoke in person at the America First Political Action Conference organized by white nationalist Nick Fuentes, reported HuffPo.

“She is my friend, and she did nothing wrong," Vance said, "and I’m absolutely not going to throw her under the bus, or anybody else who is a friend of mine.”

Greene, who has campaigned with Vance in Ohio, drew widespread criticism for her appearance at the event, where participants approvingly compared Russian president Vladimir Putin to Adolf Hitler.

RELATED: Government re-starts prosecution of violent white supremacist group Rise Above Movement

She was joined at the Florida conference by Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ), who has maintained ties to white nationalist groups for years.

SmartNews