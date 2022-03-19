Fox's Jeanine Pirro accused of being 'drunk even by naval standards' for rant about Biden

Fox News personality Jeanine Pirro was yet again accused of having been drinking before going on-air for her Friday rant on "The Five."

Pirro repeatedly struggled to say the name of Leon Panetta, who has been a fixture in DC since being elected to Congress in 1976. He chaired the House Budget Committee, served as the director of the Office of Management and Budget, Bill Clinton's White House chief of staff, the director of the CIA and Secretary of Defense.

Rick Wilson described Pirro as "drunk even by naval standards."

Pirro, nicknamed "Judge Box of Wine," has repeatedly been accused of on-air intoxication. In 2019, "Saturday Night Live" did a skit imagining a drunk Pirro up-chucking wine.