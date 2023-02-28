Jeb Bush scrambling to put out firestorm over DeSantis praise

Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush is pushing back at the firestorm he created with his praise of current Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis that was seen as a presidential endorsement which has infuriated some fans of Donald Trump.

In his comments with Fox's Brian Kilmeade made recently, Bush stated that DeSantis has been an "effective governor."

But, as Politico Playbook is reporting, Bush "added that 'Florida could be a model for the country,' that DeSantis could help lead a generational change in national politics, and that it was the right opportunity for the 44-year-old to run for president."

That was widely viewed as an endorsement of DeSantis, which led Bush to email Politico to assert, "I was praising, not endorsing.”

The Politico report adds that, "In that same email, he did not answer a question on who he wanted to see become the Republican nominee. But right after the inauguration, he said DeSantis would be a 'great alternative' to Trump and that the governor has a 'proven track record' and 'great platform' to run on if he chose to jump into the race for president."

