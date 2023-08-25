Indicted Jeff Clark's bid to pause his D.C. disbarment hearing swatted aside by judge

Former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark was officially arrested overnight and is out on bail, but he must return to the Washington, D.C. metro for a hearing over his legal license.
Clark had desperately tried to get the DC Bar Association to pause the discipline proceedings while he navigates the legal quagmire he now finds himself in. It was denied. He made the plea to a federal judge, which was denied again on Friday.
"The Court principally held that Mr. Clark had not established that the federal officer removal statute, 28 U.S.C. § 1442, provides jurisdiction to remove the Board’s disciplinary proceeding, or the Board’s action to enforce a subpoena issued pursuant to that proceeding, to federal court," the background reads in the ruling.
"More specifically, the Court found that the Board’s disciplinary proceeding was neither a 'civil action' nor a 'criminal prosecution' as those terms are used in the removal statutes, and therefore that federal jurisdiction did not lie over its removal," it continued.
The ruling by U.S. District Court Judge Rudolph Contreras walked through Clark's attempt to get a temporary stay, a discretionary stay for "pending appeal" reasons, and a mandatory stay. Nothing worked and he was denied on every request.
Earlier this week, Clark protested the timeline for his arrest, saying that such a deadline made him feel "rushed" to report to jail. District Attorney Fani Willis turned down the request. He appealed it in court, where it was also denied.