'The Left’s bloodlust': Trump codefendant Jeff Clark lashes out at legal experts

Former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark, who was arrested along with Donald Trump for allegedly trying to use the Justice Department to lean on Georgia to block its electoral count, lashed out numerous legal experts from across the political spectrum on Tuesday.

Clark, who earlier this month insulted former acting solicitor general Neal Katyal over Katyal's attendance of Burning Man, turned his attention to former prosecutor Glenn Kirschner, who recently made the case for subjecting the former president to pre-trial detention.

Clark said Kirschner "has been on a constant kick saying Donald Trump’s political speech is poisoning the jury pool."

"No, Trump is just defending himself and simultaneously campaigning for President, so he can once again do good for his countrymen, such as lowering energy prices, raising standards of living, and stopping communist China’s inroads into the USA. And in any event, Trump has free speech."

Clark goes on to attack others in Kirschner's orbit, including numerous individuals who were recently named and shamed by Trump himself.

"Note that Kirschner, Harry Litman, the whole of MSNBC, Joyce Vance, Barbara McQuade, Lawrence Tribe, J Michael Luttig, and on and on have spent 2.5 years poisoning the jury pool *against* President Trump. Poisoning multiple jury pools against Trump has been their very raison d'être!" he said Tuesday. "So their accusations now that Trump is the one doing that are l'hypocrisie ultime. Indeed, the profusion of new podcasts, like Kirschner’s, that attack Trump and have called for his arrest and imprisonment on a daily basis is remarkable."

Clark goes on to say his perceived political enemies are being paid by George Soros.

"I’m convinced they’re being paid for, or at least were seeded by, Arabella Partners, Soros, Omidyar, or some leftist billionaire or outfit or other. They have theme songs, clear scripts, scrolling article excerpts, high production value, etc. The operations are *not* organic. They certainly seem at least in part to be astroturf."

