Las Vegas police search home of county official who blamed slain reporter for election defeat

Police searched the home of a former Nevada county official in connection with the fatal stabbing of a Las Vegas investigative reporter who blamed the journalist for his election defeat.

Officers executed a search warrant Wednesday morning at the home of former Clark County public administrator Robert Telles, whose workplace management came under scrutiny in reporting by Jeff German in the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the newspaper reported.

The 69-year-old German was found dead Saturday outside his home, where police said he was stabbed the day before during an altercation, and two recently released surveillance videos show a person wearing a wide straw hat at the scene and a reddish GMC Yukon Denali parked nearby.

Reporters spotted Telles in the driveway of his home shortly after the footage was released with a vehicle matching that description.

German had extensively reported on allegations by current and former employees who say Telles created a hostile work environment and conducted an “inappropriate relationship” with a subordinate staffer, Roberta Lee-Kennett, and colleagues secretly recorded video of the pair in the back seat of her car.

The 49-year-old Telles denied the accusations, and he later published a letter on his campaign website attacking German and the newspaper for reporting on the allegations after he finished third in the Democratic primary for re-election to the office, which oversees the estates of individuals who have died.

He also attacked German, whose journalism career spanned 40 years in Las Vegas, in a series of Twitter posts after conceding his election loss in June.