Donald Trump loyalist Jeffrey Clark, allegedly one of the top people inside the Department of Justice seeking to overturn the 2020 election, is being investigated for felony violations of false statements, conspiracy, and obstruction.

"Clark’s legal team wrote that on June 20 'approximately a dozen armed agents of the Department of Justice’s Office of Inspector General executed a criminal search warrant at [Mr. Clark’s] home at around 7 a.m. and seized his electronic devices' as part of an investigation into violations of laws concerning false statements, conspiracy and obstruction, according to a report published Wednesday by a committee of the DC Bar’s Board on Professional Responsibility," CNN reported. "This is the first time a document has named the specifics of what the Justice Department is considering as possible crimes, as it looks at the top circle of political players around then-President Donald Trump before January 6."

The disciplinary hearing in front of the DC Bar is separate from the criminal investigation into Clark.

"The attorney discipline committee’s report released Wednesday quoted an assertion Clark made in a still-confidential filing where he discloses the details of the search of his home. He had argued to the ethics authorities that his proceedings there should be on hold while the DOJ and other authorities investigate him," CNN reported. "Trump toyed with the idea of firing the Justice Department’s top leadership and installing Clark, after Clark tried to push the department toward questioning the former President’s election loss."

Clark was also separately subpoenaed by the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"According to a report released last week by the Senate Committee on the Judiciary, there is credible evidence that, while serving as an official at the Department of Justice, Mr. Clark was involved in efforts to interrupt the peaceful transfer of power," the select committee wrote. "Mr. Clark proposed delivery of a letter to state legislators in Georgia and others encouraging to delay certification of election results. Moreover, he recommended holding a press conference announcing that the Department was investigating allegations of voter fraud despite the lack of evidence that such fraud was present. Both proposals were rejected by Department senior leadership for lacking a factual basis and being inconsistent with the Department’s institutional role."

