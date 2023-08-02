MAGA lawyer Jeffrey Clark floated using Insurrection Act to keep Trump in power after Biden inauguration date
Jeffrey Clark

Former Trump Department of Justice official Jeffrey Clark, who took a lead role in former President Donald Trump's efforts to illegally remain in power, floated invoking the Insurrection Act to keep Trump in power after the date for President Joe Biden's inauguration.

As Politico's Playbook notes, special counsel Jack Smith alleges that former Trump White House counsel Pat Philbin warned that there would be "riots in the streets" if the former president went ahead with plans to remain in power after Biden's scheduled inauguration.

In response, Clark allegedly replied, "‘That’s why we have an Insurrection Act."

Another new detail in the indictment is that Trump officially offered Clark the job of acting attorney general after he pitched using the Department of Justice to lob unfounded allegations of voter fraud to pressure the state of Georgia to decertify its election results.

Trump would go on to rescind the appointment, however, when faced with the prospect of mass resignations at the United States Department of Justice.

Trump has now been indicted in three separate cases: Falsifying business records related to his hush-money payment of an adult film star, willfully retaining top-secret national security information and obstructing government efforts to get it back, and conspiring to defraud the United States with a scheme to remain in power after losing the 2020 election.

