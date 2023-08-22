Trump co-defendants urged to surrender in the dead of night to avoid long waits in notorious jail

The Fulton County district attorney's office has advised some of Donald Trump's co-defendants to surrender in the middle of the night to avoid a long wait at the jail.
Two of the former president's alleged co-conspirators – Scott Hall and John Eastman – surrendered Tuesday morning, and Trump has said he intends to do so Thursday, but District Attorney Fani Willis recommended that other defendants turn themselves in to authorities around 3 a.m. for a quick turnaround on their booking, reported The Guardian's Hugo Lowell.
Otherwise, prosecutors said, the defendants could be left waiting for hours at the notorious jail.
Eastman, the conservative attorney who crafted the so-called phony electors plot, issued a statement upon his surrender denying wrongdoing and vowing to fight the charges against him.
Hall, a bail bondsman from Georgia, is charged with breaching voter data in Coffee County, and he was the first defendant in the case to turn himself in.