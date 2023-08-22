Trump co-defendants urged to surrender in the dead of night to avoid long waits in notorious jail
(Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images)

The Fulton County district attorney's office has advised some of Donald Trump's co-defendants to surrender in the middle of the night to avoid a long wait at the jail.

Two of the former president's alleged co-conspirators – Scott Hall and John Eastman – surrendered Tuesday morning, and Trump has said he intends to do so Thursday, but District Attorney Fani Willis recommended that other defendants turn themselves in to authorities around 3 a.m. for a quick turnaround on their booking, reported The Guardian's Hugo Lowell.

Otherwise, prosecutors said, the defendants could be left waiting for hours at the notorious jail.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

Eastman, the conservative attorney who crafted the so-called phony electors plot, issued a statement upon his surrender denying wrongdoing and vowing to fight the charges against him.

Hall, a bail bondsman from Georgia, is charged with breaching voter data in Coffee County, and he was the first defendant in the case to turn himself in.

SmartNews