GOP lawmaker arrested after wild video shows him raging at snowplow in New Hampshire

A New Hampshire Republican lawmaker was arrested Friday in connection with an incident captured on video in which he’s heard shouting at a snowplow driver, authorities said.

Republican state Rep. Jeffrey Greeson, 51 of Wentworth, New Hampshire, was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct, making criminal threats and simple assault, the New Hampshire State Police said in a news release.

The incident occurred at around 8:15 a.m. March 4, police said.

The police statement said authorities responded after receiving a report “that a member of the Wentworth Highway Department had been obstructed in his efforts of snow removal by a citizen.

“The highway road agent had recorded part of the encounter on his cell phone.”

Greeson is alleging the person who sent the video to a local TV station did so with “malicious intent,” WMUR reports.

The office of Speaker of the House, Sherman Packard, confirmed Greeson is the man seen in the video.

Greeson has since apologized for the incident.

An animated Greeson is seen in the video outside his Wentworth home shouting “push it over there, out of the road, over there” at the town’s highway road agent Paul Manson.

Manson said Greeson stepped in front of his truck and refused to move as he tried to clear the road.

He said he didn’t know who Greeson was.

“I started to get out of the truck and he got right up right to my face and he started yelling a little bit more and I jumped back in the truck and got my phone,” Manson told the TV station.

Greeson said in an email to WMUR that he hadn’t seen the video, which is circulating on social media “so I don’t know what it shows.”

"I had a heated exchange with a man. I apologized to the man. He accepted my apology."

Manson confirmed that Greeson left him a voicemail in which the state representative apologized.

Greeson told WMUR he’s received death threats over the incident.

Watch video below or at this link.