Keith Olbermann slams MSNBC for hiring Jen Psaki -- and calls the network a 'cushy landing' for Biden employees
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing, Thursday, September 30, 2021, in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Cameron Smith)

It's now official that former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has landed a job at MSNBC where she is expected to make appearances as a contributor as well as hosting her own show, Yahoo! News reports.

Her show, set to debut next year, will “bring together her unique perspective from behind the podium and her deep experience in the highest levels of government and presidential politics,” the network said in a statement Tuesday.

Psaki's move to MSNBC in the wake of her White House tenure has sparked criticism from those who see her hiring as just another cog in an unethical White House-to cable news pipeline that's further undermining trust in the news industry.

One of those critics is former MSNBC host Keith Olbermann, who tweeted this Tuesday that he'd "like to apologize" for what MSNBC has become.

"This news equivalent of the high salary, cushy landing for former employees of the current president - like they were staffing a sports studio show or Fox News - is the last thing I had in mind at the start," Olbermann wrote.

