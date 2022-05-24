lara trump
(Photo: Gage Skidmore/Wikipedia commons)

Fox Business host Stuart Varney advised Lara Trump on Tuesday that most people do not want her father-in-law to "rehash" the 2020 election.

During an interview on Fox Business, Trump insisted that the former president had "the utmost respect" for former Vice President Mike Pence despite their disagreement about the outcome of the presidential election.

"I think Mr. Trump wants to look back to the 2020 election and rehash it next time around," Varney explained. "A lot of people don't want him to do that. How about you?"

Trump claimed that the 75 million people who voted for Donald Trump doubted that President Joe Biden won.

"You still have people with unanswered questions," she continued. "And by the way, if you asked any questions, oftentimes it was shut down, it was swept under the rug. So many people still don't know what ultimately happened. Going forward, I mean, shouldn't we know that we have fair elections?"

"So I don't know if you need a full rehash," Trump added. "But people certainly want answers to exactly what happened and to make sure it doesn't happen again if something went wrong."

