Jen Psaki shares a 'nice' Peter Doocy story after agreeing that he sounds like a 'stupid son of a [expletive]'

During Thursday's edition of Pod Save America, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked about Joe Biden's January comments about Fox News White House Correspondent Peter Doocy in which the president called him a "stupid son of a b****" for asking a question about inflation.

“He works for a network that provides people with questions that, nothing personal to any individual, including Peter Doocy, but might make anyone sound like a stupid son of a b****," Psaki replied.

Psaki went on to tell the crowd a "nice Peter Doocy story," and shared how Biden later called Doocy and apologized for his comments and complimented Doocy for being gracious in the wake of Biden's apology and not returning an insult.

Psaki appearance the podcast was red meat for some of her critics. The Spectator's Stephen L. Miller pointed to what he sees as an ethical problem with her going on the show while in the midst of negotiating a role on MSNBC.

"The White House Press Secretary has signed an MSNBC hosting deal while still at her job and is out doing a media tour and zero journalists have a problem with this," Miller tweeted, adding, "You deserve Elon Musk and frankly, worse. Just a completely corrupted irreparable industry."

Fox News host John Roberts, who was a White House correspondent during the Trump administration, also defended his colleague, writing on Twitter: "[Peter Doocy] makes the decisions on what topics he wants to quiz you on, and develops the questions himself. His philosophy is a basic tenet of journalism. Comfort the afflicted, and afflict the comfortable. If that makes all of us 'stupid s.o.b.s', so be it."

