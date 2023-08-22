'Why not now?' Former Trump attorney wants to know why MAGA, Inc. isn’t paying for her legal bills
Jenna Ellis, a former member of Donald Trump’s legal team, last week took to social media to ask why the former president isn’t doing more to help cover the legal costs associated with his effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia, USA Today reports.

"I was reliably informed Trump isn’t funding any of us who are indicted," Ellis said Friday in response to a tweet by American Conservative Union Chairman Matt Schlapp.

Schlapp had suggested that Republicans should “unify behind nominee” in order to “use resources to fund the defense of everyone indicted for being a Trump Republican.”

Ellis asked if Trump’s refusal to fund his indicted co-conspirators would “change if he becomes the nominee."

Why then, not now?” Ellis asked.

The former Trump attorney and 17 others were charged alongside Trump by Fulton County, GA District Attorney Fani Willis on Aug. 14 in a sweeping criminal indictment that included allegations of racketeering in their efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

USA Today reports:

Ellis allegedly “solicited, requested, and importuned” Pennsylvania legislators present at a meeting to unlawfully appoint presidential electors from the state, according to the indictment. She also allegedly made false election fraud statements.

“Officials with the Trump campaign and the pro-Trump political action committee, Make America Great Again, Inc., have not publicly commented on Ellis' question,” the report adds. “Trump has called on donors and supporters to help with his legal fees.”

