Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis to serve as legal adviser to GOP's Doug Mastriano

One of Donald Trump's former campaign lawyers is joining the gubernatorial campaign team for Republican Doug Mastriano.

Jenna Ellis, who worked on 2020 election challenges with Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, will serve as a senior legal adviser to Mastriano, the GOP nominee for Pennsylvania governor and fellow election fraud conspiracy theorist.

"[She] was the first to endorse us and was a champion for our campaign during the Primary Election," Mastriano said. "The talent, experience, and legal expertise Jenna brings will be an important factor in helping us defeat Josh Shapiro and the extreme Democrat agenda in November."

A federal grand jury recently issued subpoenas seeking information about Ellis, Giuliani and other attorneys who worked for Trump after the November 2020 election, including John Eastman and Kenneth Chesebro, to determine whether they broke the law in their effort to help the former president overturn his loss.

