'I acted the fool': Tennessee GOP lawmaker regrets trying to pull down basketball ref's pants during argument

Tennessee State Rep. Jeremy Faison issued a public apology this week after he was caught on video trying to pull down a high school basketball referee's pants during an argument at a game.

Local news station WSMV reports that Faison was attending a boys basketball game at Providence Academy in Johnson City when a tussle broke out among players over a loose ball.

At this point, Faison left his seat and walked over to the scoring table where he started arguing with a referee. After a brief exchange of words, Faison tried to pull the ref's pants down and then walked away.

He was subsequently ejected from the building.

Faison took to Twitter in the wake of the incident and delivered a public apology.

"Unfortunately, I acted the fool tonight and lost my temper on a ref," he said. "I was wanting him to fight me. Totally lost my junk and got booted from the gym. I’ve never really lost my temper but I did tonight and it was completely stupid of me. Emotions getting in the way of rational thoughts are never good. I hope to be able to find the ref and ask for his forgiveness. I was bad wrong."

