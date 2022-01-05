Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene to deliver 'Republican response' to January 6th anniversary

While former President Donald Trump will not be holding a press event to mark the anniversary of the riots he incited, two of his most loyal allies will.

As flagged by NBC 4 Washington's Scott MacFarlane, Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) are planning to deliver a "Republican Response on January 6th" during a press event at 2:15 p.m. on Thursday.

As MacFarlane writes, 2:15 p.m. was the time on January 6th last year when the pro-Trump mob had broken into the Capitol, and Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman had to lead them away from the Senate chambers.

Trump had initially planned his own January 6th anniversary speech, but he called it off abruptly on Tuesday and cited "the total bias and dishonesty of the January 6th Unselect Committee of Democrats, two failed Republicans, and the Fake News Media" as a justification.

He then went on to lob insults at members of the committee, as well as assorted political foes, including "Adam Schifty Schiff" and "Crazy Nancy Pelosi."

