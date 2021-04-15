Jerry Falwell Jr's son out as vice president at Liberty University
Jerry Falwell Jr. speaking with attendees at the 2nd Annual Turning Point USA Winter Gala at the Mar-A-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Liberty University moved even further away from its scandal-plagued former president Jerry Falwell Jr.

The evangelical university confirmed to Politico that his son Trey Falwell was "no longer employed" as vice president or any other position at Liberty eight months after his father resigned over allegations of inappropriate behavior and financial misconduct.

University spokesman Scott Lamb told the website the younger Falwell was pushed out this week but declined to provide additional details, and he also declined to say whether Jerry Falwell Jr.'s other son, Wesley, or his daughters-in-law were still employed by the university.

"[Liberty] does not answer questions about personnel," he said.

Jerry Falwell Jr., the namesake son of the university's founder, has hinted at a possible return, but Liberty's acting president seemed to throw cold water on that possibility.

"No Liberty University employee at any level is permitted to communicate with Jerry Falwell, Jr. or Becki Falwell about university matters," acting president Jerry Prevo told university employees.