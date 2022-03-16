Fox News host suggests Russian invasion of Ukraine was 'engineered' by Biden as 'a distraction'

On Fox News Tuesday, anchor Jesse Watters suggested that the Russian invasion of Ukraine might have been "engineered" by President Joe Biden as "a distraction" in conversation with John Paul Mac Isaac, the Delaware computer repair shop owner who turned over Hunter Biden's laptop to the FBI.

"Seeing all the news about Ukraine and knowing the laptop and all the things you've seen and heard over the last couple years, what are your thoughts on the current situation?" asked Watters.

"It's hard to tell," said Isaac. "I mean, last time Ukraine was in this, or close to this situation, Joe Biden was in charge." (Joe Biden was vice president, not president, when Russia seized and annexed Crimea in 2014). "And last time, Hunter Biden profited greatly off of his dad's involvement in Ukraine. I think this time Joe needs a distraction more than he needs money."

"Do you think this was engineered as a distraction, or do you think this just kind of happened because of Vlad and this rush to war?" asked Watters.

"Well, I would hate to think that the Ukrainian people would have to suffer the way they're suffering now because Joe needed a distraction," said Isaac.

Watters has recently drawn controversy for complaining that the Saudi Arabia regime shouldn't be called "killers," and for suggesting that Vice President Kamala Harris might be moody about her life in D.C. because of "a typical female problem."

Watch below: